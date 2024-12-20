Steph De Lander from the TNA Wrestling promotion is better known to the WWE Universe as Persia Pirotta from her NXT stint. Back in the NXT 2.0 era under Vince McMahon’s influence, she grabbed eyeballs with a steamy romantic angle with Duke Hudson before getting released. At present, she’s absent from in-ring action due to a neck injury. Amid the rehab process, she has recently undergone another surgical procedure.

In early December, Steph De Lander took to Twitter and uploaded a photo of herself from the hospital, where she stated that having DD-size breasts for 27 years didn’t appear to be great for her spine. In the caption of the photo, she made it clear she will be undergoing breast reduction surgery to overcome the issues that have been troubling her, “Turns out carrying around huge DD knockers for 27 years isn’t great for your spine lol. Bye!”

Via this post on Twitter, Steph De Lander expressed the surgery’s necessity to prevent future complications. Known for embracing her body, the bombshell Diva did prioritize her health and as such, she further confirmed on social media that she recently underwent neck surgery and is currently recovering.

Subs are still free & I’m still hot. See y’all at https://t.co/6F4j7k9gwk ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/JKYoBu4WO0 — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) December 7, 2024

2 days post surgery – still in a lot of pain but spirits are high! I gotta shout out to @ManceWarner , this man has cared for me through two major surgeries the last couple of months, doing it all with a smile on his face. I love you more than anything & you are the biggest… pic.twitter.com/FovuWFoDl7 — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) December 15, 2024

What’s the best Christmas song & why is it Drummer Boy – Justin Bieber? 🎄❤️🔔 @SHOOT_HARRY pic.twitter.com/wS58H17JZD — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) December 17, 2024

One of us just got new tits & one of us has a pupperoni addiction pic.twitter.com/8WWP9TRaXj — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) December 18, 2024

Steph De Lander has always been outspoken regarding body-shaming issues

Steph De Lander never dared to speak up on body-shaming issues and she’s seemingly stood up for her own body. Recently, she shared a photo on Twitter of herself in a bikini during a visit to Miami in which one hater decided to body-shame her by commenting, “Flat booty,” In reply, she fired by saying the following, “I’m convinced some of y’all have forgotten what a non-BBL ass looks like.”

Depicted as a precautionary measure, Steph De Lander has undergone surgery on her neck. Speaking on The Commentary Booth, about her return, she previously affirmed that she’s in no rush. Rather, the current TNA star will utilize this recess time by brainstorming new ideas so that a clear vision is available as she inches closer to her spring 2025 return,

“I don’t know yet. I’m not gonna tell anyone yet. That’s a very vague answer, but that’s the reality of it. I’ve got a few months of recovery and chilling out and brainstorming before I get to start really thinking about the return, so I’m just gonna enjoy my chillout time a bit.”