Irrespective of a reported bound contract with TNA, Steph De Lander is working the TV tapings for the wrestling promotion. Furthermore, she also had the privilege to work with her boyfriend cum fiancée over the past few months to experience life and career in a pleasant way that she likes very much. In a way, the two connect so much that it’s good for them in the professional scene.

After the relationship between PCO and TNA fell out last fall, Mance Warner came into TNA Wrestling and began working with Steph De Lander on-screen, which is a continuation of their over-the-top real-life relationship. In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp, the former WWE Superstar has now admitted how much she enjoys working with Mance.

Ex-WWE Star Steph De Lander Clarifies Her “Breast Reduction” Surgery

Speaking in the conversation, Steph De Lander was all praise on his boyfriend and the creative mind that he possesses. In this aspect, the two often typically shares the same wavelength. Plus, like anywhere else, it’s always great for the Australian talent to have her life partner by her side, drawing the communication gap shorter.

“Working with him is so awesome. I mean, getting to be on the road with your partner, just even out of storyline, is great. Being able to travel together and be together and whatever else,” Steph De Lander continued.

“Creatively, we’re both psychopaths in a sense. It’s a different dynamic. Like me and Matt are crazy. Me and Mance are crazy, but it’s different dynamics with how we worked.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Steph De Lander got engaged to Mance Warner in 2025

In early April, Steph De Lander declared that she got engaged to Warner. With no backstory being shared behind the important event from her life, the current TNA female talent flaunted her engagement ring while sharing a kiss with Warner. She also announced the commencement of the “forever” journey with Warner via this post.

Real name, Stephanie Josephine De Landre, Steph De Lander is an Australian professional wrestler who got the early fame in the US wrestling circuit due to her WWE NXT stint by the name of Persia Pirotta. After getting released in 2022, she’s been a mainstay in American independent wrestling scene, most notably in Game Changer Wrestling before entering TNA Wrestling in 2024.