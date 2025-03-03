Despite not being seen in active competition inside the squared circle, Steph De Lander isn’t someone to be missing from the news in the pro-wrestling circuit. For some time, she’s been back on TNA Impact TV alongside her real-life boyfriend Mance Warner. At the same time, she’s also been discussed for a couple of surgeries.

After announcing an injury last summer, Steph De Lander revealed that she would be going through a fusion of C5-C6, discectomy in terms of surgery to fix up her neck. While being out of action due to this, she also had undergone plastic surgery to reduce her breasts.

Recently, Steph De Lander took to Twitter and uploaded a photo of herself, possibly expressing regret over spending $10,000 on the procedure as her breasts returned to their original size just days after the surgery, “Y’all ever pay 10k for a t*t reduction, only for them to be the same size as they were before? Just me?????”

Y’all ever pay 10k for a tit reduction, only for them to be the same size as they were before? Just me????? 🫠🤡 pic.twitter.com/Uy5gujdGjU — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) February 28, 2025

In light of this comment, one of her OnlyFans subscribers messaged her asking, “Was your breast reduction surgery ok?” Steph De Lander reassured them with the reply, “it was fine!” The fan then responded saying, “Good glad to hear there are reports it was botched don’t like to hear that!” which led the TNA star to provide a clarification while also highlighting an update from Ringside News.

Steph De Lander illustrated on her successful breast surgery

Four points were posted in Steph De Lander’s illustrious post on X/Twitter as she chose to be open about breast reduction surgery to influence people who’re in dilemma about going through such a procedure. Secondly, it was clarified that her “biddies” didn’t “grow back” and there were no “botches” in the procedure, altogether.

In the follow-up points, Steph De Lander further mentioned why this surgery made her a winner by any means,

“If anyone is going to capitalize on the buzz from my expensive surgery it’s me. You’re welcome for the headlines #DigitalMediaChampion. My t*t job better make it into the PWI 500 & Fightful end of year awards at this rate – this saga is more over than most of y’all.”

Okkk @ringsidenews_ #FakeNews has infiltrated my OF subscribers lol. Let me set the record straight bc this is fucking insane lmao.

1. I chose to be open about having breast reduction surgery bc there are lots of women who want to get it done but are on the fence, or have had it… pic.twitter.com/OBGOJ1zLS3 — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) March 2, 2025

Showcasing body empowerment, Steph De Lander made the major decision to undergo breast reduction surgery due to back issues caused by her DD-size breasts from the get-go of her wrestling career. She wanted to ensure the comfort of her body in a long-term perspective via this move.