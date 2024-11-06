Steph De Lander FKA Persia Pirotta from WWE NXT is the newest addition to the list of professional wrestlers who had to undergo career-threatening neck surgeries. It was back at the TNA Victory Road PPV show that she announced the injury leading many to think of the kayfabe aspect. However, later, it turned out to be a legit one that needed surgery.

Laster, last month, Steph Lander took to her X handle to share an update on the surgery being successful. It appears that the operation went down on October 17 and it was successful. In a fitting caption, the Australian wrestling talent humorously stated that she now has a “brand new neck” and a BBL while she was during the surgical procedure.

In more updates from her current health condition, Steph De Lander opened up during an interview session with The Commentary Booth – Live Via Satellite. Sharing that she’s been recovering well, it was further revealed that the road to recovery will go long enough given the severity of such injuries.

“Good, feels good. Just a little cut [on my neck], I’ve got some bandages on it. I feel great. It’s been just about two weeks since surgery now, and obviously I’ve got a long ways to go as far as recovery is concerned, but for two weeks post neck surgery, I’m feeling pretty good,” Steph De Lander noted.

Steph De Lander’s neck surgery was a preventive measure

Moving on in the conversation, the former WWE Superstar noted that usually, neck injuries usually bring up worst-case scenarios for professional wrestling talents. But in her case, she underwent the surgical procedure as part of a preventive measure. As such, Steph De Lander did have a neck issue bothering her but things didn’t get too much dangerous for her.

“Let’s get it taken care of while we can, while you can recover, come back from it, be 100%,’ rather than waiting until it gets worse.” she added, “So I’m feeling good, I’m happy I did it, on the road to recovery.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

At the TNA Victory Road 2024 special event in San Antonio, Texas, the anticipated tag team match between Rhino & PCO and Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander was scrapped due to injury reasons. It was thereafter announced by TNA Wrestling that the concerned talent would be missing six to ten months following the surgery which provides her enough to recover fully.