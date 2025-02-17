One of the most discussed wrestlers from the TNA Impact roster, Steph De Lander has gone back to the non-PG era of wrestling by striking a unique pose. Years ago, Shawn Michaels posed only with his championship gold around his body, a shot that was recently recreated by WWE’s Maxxine Dupri during the Halloween season.

Most recently, Steph De Lander also recreated the pose proving that she intends to live up to her self-proclaimed title as “Queen of the Internet.” The TNA star took to Twitter/Instagram, last night and shared a new photo, posing in nothing but in her championship belts.

The included caption of the post reflected nothing but confidence: “Y’all can just call me the queen of the internet at this point 👑 @ThisIsTNA.”

Ex WWE Star Steph De Lander “Feeling Pretty Good” Following Neck Surgery

Y’all can just call me the queen of the internet at this point 👑 @ThisIsTNA pic.twitter.com/GOcqgFfu5d — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) February 16, 2025

As seen in the photo, Steph De Lander is rocking the TNA Digital Media Championship to cover up her assets while holding Zack Ryder’s iconic Internet Championship around her waist. The bold photo instantly led the fans to talk, as she continues to portray an over-the-top personality both online and in the ring.

Steph De Lander recently returned to TNA TV from injury hiatus

The announcement comes just days after Steph De Lander returned on TNA TV claiming that she’s the new Digital Media Champion following her on-scree former husband PCO’s release from the company. For the time being, she and her real-life boyfriend Mance Warner are playing an item on TNA’s weekly programming on Thursday nights.

Following the January 30 episode of TNA iMPACT, Steph De Lander shared a photo with the current TNA roster member & boyfriend, Mance Warner to declare, “WE RUN TNA.” Things took a nasty turn after a fan commented, “I’d let you take dumps right on my face and wouldn’t even file a lawsuit.”

While Steph De Lander didn’t give an elaborative response to the nasty comment, she simply wrote, “Insane behavior,” essentially asking the fan to stay within the limit. She’s been someone who never digested fan or body-shaming comments without protest and this was one such instance. For the time being, the ex-WWE talent still remains out of action in TNA upon a neck surgery in late 2024.