Since getting released by the WWE, Steph De Lander has witnessed a significant rise in her stock around the indie wrestling scene. Showcasing her talent and dedication, she was further helped by another ex-WWE veteran Matt Cordona to improve her craft in the game which caught the attention of the professional wrestling scene.

For the time being, Steph De Lander continues to be a talent under the TNA Wrestling brand who might also garner some mainstream attention via some upcoming projects. As revealed on social media, the former WWE Star has not only revealed to be the cover star for a magazine but also the fact that her debut acting series will soon be released.

Taking to Instagram, Steph De Lander revealed that she is all set to make her acting debut in the upcoming television series ‘Spilled Paint,’ which will be released in October this year,

“I’m very proud to announce I am gracing the cover of @losangelesfeature September edition ⭐️ I make my acting debut in @spilledpainttvseries set to be released very soon! Check out the full article & make sure to tune in! 😉#SpilledPaint #Transcending”

Update on Steph De Lander’s acting debut via a TV series

As for the debut TV series featuring Steph De Lander, the IMDb description for Sinister Paint reveals that it will revolve around a mysterious figure in the underground art world who forces talented artists into creating forgeries that he sells to powerful individuals for his own gain before killing them. The story continues until an originally believed dead renowned artist makes a dramatic return,

“A sinister figure in the underground art world forces talented artists to paint fakes and passes them off to influential players to make him rich, then kills them..until a famed artist, thought dead, resurfaces. Inspired by true events.”

Since leaving the WWE, Steph De Lander has competed in various promotions, including TNA Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Game Changer Wrestling, often alongside Cardona. She’s also in good space in her personal life as indie scene wrestler Mance Warner is dating her and they are seemingly happy as seen on social media.

In an interview with Pro Wrestling INDIEstrated, Steph De Lander provided an update on her status with TNA Wrestling and revealed something affirmative by stating that she’s under a deal with the company that will take her through by the end of this year.