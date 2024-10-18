There have been a lot of chatters regarding Steph De Lander and her neck injury given how it was revealed on TV at TNA’s Victory Road. With many questioning the legitimacy of the situation, the former WWE Superstar herself had to take social media to give some clarification about the injury being real and that she needed surgery to fix things.

Last night, Steph De Lander further took to her X handle to share an update on the surgery being successful. It appears that the operation went down on October 17 and it was successful. In a fitting caption, the Australian wrestling talent humorously stated that she now has a “brand new neck” and a BBL while she was during the surgical procedure,

“I slipped the surgeon some extra cash under the table & told him to give me a BBL … not really, but I do has a fresh neck & a bowl of mashed potatoes.”

I slipped the surgeon some extra cash under the table & told him to give me a BBL 🫡 … not really, but I do has a fresh neck & a bowl of mashed potatoes 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/ct0KWD9NF1 — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) October 17, 2024

Steph De Lander announced her injury at TNA Victory Road

Back at the TNA Victory Road 2024 special event in San Antonio, Texas, the anticipated tag team match between Rhino & PCO and Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander was scrapped due to the injury reason of the latter. In an emotional turn of events, she cut a promo on the show and shared with the audience that she would be undergoing neck surgery to fix a long-standing issue.

Later speaking with her fiancée Mance Warner, Steph De Lander revealed that she will be undergoing a fusion of C5-C6, discectomy in terms of her surgery. She has already taken advice from wrestlers who had undergone his process and gained benefits in the long term. Ultimately, she also wants to secure a healthy and fulfilling wrestling career which was disclosed to be the ultimate reason behind this surgery.

“So, if I have the option to do this surgery, which would be a fusion of C5-C6, discectomy, and recover and come back, which is a surgery that lots of wrestlers have had previously,” Steph De Lander noted. “I’ve spoken to multiple wrestlers that have had the exact same surgery and have returned to wrestling, and they’ve all said that they feel [like] a million bucks, that it’s the best thing they ever did.”

Steph De Lander is also known as Persia Pirotta to the WWE Universe, thanks to her stint on NXT. She was released from the company in 2022.

