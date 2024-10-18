Seth Rollins has returned to WWE Raw programming in the fall of 2024 and he’s expected to feature seamlessly on Monday nights as a star power. His reintroduction to the scene seemed necessary as two regular names CM Punk and Drew McIntyre headed into hiatuses following their brutal in-ring encounter inside the Hell in a Cell structure at Bad Blood.

While Seth Rollins is scheduled to appear on WWE Raw in the coming weeks, he will also be in attendance at Smackdown, a week from now where he will make an in-ring return for the first time since this year’s July. WWE has also revealed his opponent for that match which essentially sets up a rematch from Summerslam 2020.

WWE Raw: Changes Coming To Judgment Day With Raquel Rodriguez’s 2024 Return?

Taking to his Instagram story, Seth Rollins confirmed that he will be making his in-ring return on the October 25th episode of WWE Smackdown scheduled from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and on that night, he will face off against Dominik Mysterio. The match is expected to be a dark match after the taped show of Smackdown is over,

“First match back. Let’s ride.”

WWE Reportedly “Fully On Board” Regarding Return Of Ex-Divas Champion

Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio is being advertised locally for WWE SmackDown in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/Nx6Wn44epR — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) October 16, 2024

There’s no update on whether Seth Rollins or Dominik will also be on TV tapings scheduled for Smackdown. En route to Crown Jewel, the latter did appear on the blue brand, accompanying her lady love Liv Morgan, the WWE Women’s World Champion who’s slated to compete against the WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax in a Champion vs. Champion scenario at Crown Jewel in the first week of November.

WWE Raw: Seth Rollins returned targeting Bronson Reed

It was on the August 5 episode of Monday Night Raw that Bronson Reed launched a vicious attack on Seth Rollins. Reed delivered multiple Tsunami splashes, resulting in the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion being rushed to the hospital. Follow-up reports claimed that he was thus written off WWE TV as he needed to take care of some legitimate injuries from the past.

Then during the headliner match of the September 30 episode of WWE Raw, Braun Strowman defeated “Big” Bronson Reed via help from Seth Rollins’s return to pick up the win in a Last Monster Standing Match. The Visionary took advantage of the No-DQ situation and stomped Reed, allowing Strowman to win the match.