The ongoing romantic saga featuring Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan took a drastic turn on the latest bygone episode of Raw as Rhea Ripley made her return and got involved in the scene. This left the two lovebirds in shock alongside the WWE Universe who anticipated Ripley’s return for some time given she was portrayed as the on-screen girlfriend of Dom-Dom.

That storyline will continue to unfold on Raw in the coming weeks as we approach Summerslam where Liv Morgan is possibly set to square off in a singles contest against Rhea Ripley given the latter is medically cleared to be back in action at the summer’s biggest PLE. For months now, an injury has shelved the former women’s champion from action in the first place.

Liv Morgan attended the premiere of Netflix’s Receiver film

In her absence, the current women’s world champion continued with her mind games with Dominik on social media and it just continues. This week, Liv Morgan was spotted at the red carpet event for the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Receiver’ film, which was held in Los Angeles, California. Morgan was wearing an elegant black top and white bottoms while flaunting her Women’s World Championship.

Liv Morgan at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's New Sports Series "Receiver" pic.twitter.com/kBf6srzwFW — LM | Fanpage (@livmorgansites) July 10, 2024

WWE Superstars like the WWE Women’s Champion Bayley and Cathy Kelley as well as the former WWE Star Lana were in attendance at the show. Liv Morgan dropped photos from the event on Instagram with these WWE superstars and at the end of her photo caption, she mentioned that she missed having her ‘Daddy Dominik’ at the event with her,

“Had such a great time at the #Receivers premiere last night 🏈✨ Thank you @netflix for having us 🙏 All 8 episodes of Receivers is streaming now on Netflix ya’ll. #WatchThem

P.s…. I missed u Daddy Dom”

In the main event of WWE Raw, Dominik Mysterio and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defeated The LWO (Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega). After a double-619 on Dominik, Morgan interfered to stop their momentums as she sent Vega slamming into the ring post and then threw a chair into the ring to distract the referee. A cheap shot to Rey ensured that Dominik picked up the win with a Frog Splash.

Just when Dom and Liv Morgan were about to celebrate their victory with a kiss, Rhea Ripley’s music hit, and she stormed down to the ring to confront them. Morgan escaped the ring leaving the fight for another day as we anticipate to see it happening in the coming weeks.