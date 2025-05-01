After staying away from the WWE landscape which used to be run under her father’s influence at one point, Stephanie McMahon returned in the early phase of 2025. Although she’s not been assigned to any official role in the company, she’s been making appearances on TV and shows related to the WWE programming.

From 2025, Stephanie McMahon has officially stepped into the duties of hosting shows in the WWE with an ESPN show and then through a WWE podcast. She’s thereby laid out some firm rules to continue with her hosting duties.

While launching the What’s Your Story podcast via the WWE – Fanatics joint venture, the former WWE executive welcomed UFC President Dana White as her first guest on the show. Speaking in the conversation, Stephanie McMahon made one thing clear that she wouldn’t consider any nuisance on the show,

“No douchebags on the show. Working on the show. Guests on the show. Anybody. No douchebags allowed.”

The admitted rule number two to be around the podcast would be to have fun followed by rule number three, “Don’t apologize.” However, Stephanie McMahon later admitted that the rule is “not set in stone.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Dana White didn’t get along well with the no-douchebags policy as he suggested Stephanie McMahon to rather embrace the chaos, “Douchebags are an unfortunate part of life. You gotta interview some douchebags that everybody would like to hear. Unfortunately, there is no getting around the douchebags.”

Stephanie McMahon also hosted a WWE-related show on ESPN

After news broke out in February about Stephanie McMahon presenting a new podcast in the WWE, the whereabouts of the show were confirmed ahead of Wrestlemania 41. During the Wrestlemania 41 week, the “What’s Your Story?” podcast started streaming on WWE’s official YouTube page. Starting from April 17, weekly new episodes started to drop on a weekly basis.

Before this podcast, Stephanie McMahon came back to the spotlight with Stephanie’s Places, an ESPN Original Series produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions in partnership with ESPN and WWE. Before this show was launched, she popped up here and there on WWE TV like the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE or on the January 31 episode of Friday Night Smackdown.