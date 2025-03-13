After almost a couple of years’ hiatus from responsibilities in the WWE, Stephanie McMahon is returning to her workplace. Although an official corporate tag is yet to be honored, she would be hosting several WWE Superstars while they’d be on the road en route to achieving global stardom.

Stephanie McMahon coming back to the spotlight with Stephanie’s Places, a brand-new ESPN Original Series was already announced. Produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions in partnership with ESPN and WWE, it’s now been confirmed to premiere March 26 on ESPN+. The 10-episode series will take WWE through personal and career-defining moments of some of WWE’s biggest superstars.

“WWE has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember,” Stephanie McMahon said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to having viewers join me as we visit some of the most iconic stars of past and present, in places of meaning for them, and hear how they overcame adversity to become who they are today.”

Peyton Manning who previously delivered a same-genre show, a fans hit series like Peyton’s Places, believes that Stephanie McMahon is the perfect host for the show as she’d be talking to some of the greatest legends of the sports-entertainment circuit,

“The world of WWE has never been more popular and exciting than it is right now. There is no one better than Stephanie to tell the stories of WWE’s greatest stars and uncover the moments that shaped them.”

Airing and guest details from Stephanie McMahon’s new show

New episodes of Stephanie’s Place will drop every Wednesday at 12 AM ET on ESPN+, with streaming options on Hulu and Disney+ for Disney Bundle subscribers. The episode list details are also out as we now know who Stephanie McMahon will play host to in the coming weeks,

Episode 1: The Return of CM Punk (March 26)

Episode 2: Cody Rhodes Takes Center Stage (April 2)

Episode 3: Rhea Ripley’s Rise (April 9)

Episode 4: Stone Cold Rides Again (April 16)

Episode 5: The Evolution of Charlotte Flair (April 23)

Episode 6: Roman Reigns and The Bloodline (April 30)

Episode 7: Pat McAfee Can’t Be Stopped (May 7)

Episode 8: Digging Deep with Undertaker (May 14)

Episode 9: Triple H’s Perfect Entrance (May 21)

Episode 10: John Cena’s Final Round (May 28)