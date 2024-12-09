Since leaving the WWE, Ronda Rousey has constantly blasted Vince McMahon and his helping hands for providing her with a hostile working culture during her second tenure with the WWE. With high hopes, she returned to the company from a maternity hiatus but McMahon’s weak creative plans made her hate the on-screen roles she was given with.

This eventually led to Ronda Rousey’s departure from the WWE. But she sounded much more sympathetic toward Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon running the company. She admittedly missed the opportunity to work under Triple H’s creative control. Chances are relatively low to see it happening as the MMA pioneer is less interested in being back inside the squared circle.

There have been times for Ronda Rousey when she had to work amid absolutely hostile territories with fans loudly booing her out of the building. In the contract, they were much more positive at the beginning of her WWE career where she was a force to be reckoned with for them. Coming from the MMA industry, her efforts to become a professional wrestler were also praised.

Ronda Rousey Recalls Protecting Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion In 2018

Ronda Rousey picks two contrasting matches from WWE career

WrestleZone had a conversation with Ronda Rousey as she picked two matches that best represented the contradictory experiences that she had in her pro wrestling career. It was noted by her that said she was split between her in-ring debut at WrestleMania, and her Survivor Series showdown with Charlotte Flair, two matches that she respectively received cheers and boos from.

“I think it’s a tie between my debut at WrestleMania 34. It was me and Kurt Angle versus Steph [McMahon] and Triple H. I feel like that’s a tag team classic now,” Ronda Rousey explained. “That is what really just made me fall absolutely head over heels with it from the get-go.”

“Then on the other side of the spectrum, I would say, me and Charlotte at Survivor Series when we walked out to a completely hostile audience that wanted to sh*t all over the match. We put on such a good performance that we had them chanting ‘this is awesome’ by the end of it.” (quotes courtesy WrestleZone)

It was further added by Ronda Rousey that the debut Wrestlemania match in 2018 set her up for bigger success in the WWE. In the opposition, the Survivor Series match with Charlotte Flair led her to realize the harsh reality of the pro-wrestling circuit that she was unaware of. However, she was proud enough to have “shoved it down their throats” and forced them to enjoy the match anyway.

The bitter taste that Ronda Rousey had from her WWE career ensures that she’s not interested in making a future comeback unless something changes drastically. Her final match took place against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023 where she willingly put over her MMA buddy in a lackluster match before leaving the company.