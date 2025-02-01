Stephanie McMahon is set to visit picturesque locales with WWE Superstars to dig their mind as they gear up for bigger moments inside the squared circle. Away from her responsibilities in the WWE as a corporate figure, the former head-honcho would rather be seen as a host of a new WWE show to be aired on ESPN.

The show based on conversations with WWE Superstar to be hosted by Stephanie McMahon is called Stephanie’s Places and it will be airing on ESPN+. Debuting in March, this project is produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions in conjunction with WWE and ESPN. It’s also a spinoff of Manning’s Peyton’s Places show. The start date, number of episodes, and runtime per episode are yet to be revealed.

Royal Rumble 2025: WWE Divas Mentioned For Potential Returns At WWE PLE

After leaving her executive role with the WWE in January 2023, Stephanie McMahon has only made public appearances at major WWE events, including WrestleMania 40, Summerslam, WWE Draft nights, and the Raw Netflix premiere. She was also present at WWE’s Town Hall, this week where it was announced that Triple H would be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

WWE intentionally had Stephanie McMahon at the town hall

According to what PWInsider had to offer, WWE used that event to highlight this new project that Stephanie McMahon has been working on for some time. Here, one of the stakeholders of the WWE will be having in-depth conversations about WWE’s cultural impact with notable wrestling figures. She has already filmed segments with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and others.

For promotional purposes for the ESPN+ venture, Stephanie McMahon also talked about it during her appearance on this week’s Pat McAfee Show, saying that she would go all over the world to talk about the stories behind the biggest stars in WWE history. The focus will be on talents overcoming obstacles in their career and reaching their destinations.

“What I want to do is bring some type of advice to the audience. These people are all hugely successful, but like most people, they’ve been knocked around a lot. How did they overcome the challenges that were put in front of them? How did they get over certain things to become who they are today? It’s really their journey,” Stephanie McMahon further stated in the conversation on the WWE Superstars’ tough journeys.