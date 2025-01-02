Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are helmed as the first couple in the professional wrestling industry and they can often be spotted in public events outside the WWE as the latter opts to stay away from the wrestling scenario. The lady McMahon has recently made another high-profile appearance outside the ring and it was more than enough to grab headlines.

Stephanie McMahon was spotted at Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve party, held at Mar-a-Lago. She was accompanied by her husband Triple H and mother Linda McMahon, who’s an active member of Trump’s administration. This presence again proved how the McMahon family is capable of mixing business, entertainment, and politics seamlessly.

The event hosted 300 guests, including prominent figures like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Linda McMahon’s attendance wasn’t a surprise since she was nominated by Donald Trump as the next U.S. Secretary of Education. But it was the presence of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon that grabbed the eyeballs of the pro-wrestling circuit.

Triple H, Stephanie, and Linda McMahon at Donald Trump's New Year’s Eve celebration pic.twitter.com/LONpYcEqJZ — AIR (@AIRGold_) January 1, 2025

Starting with Vince McMahon’s WWE-era, the McMahons always possesses a long-standing relationship with Trump, with the two parties collaborating on various projects over the years. Triple H has also spoken highly of Trump after their interaction during UFC 309 last year. Juggling with his busy schedule, he and Stephanie McMahon continue to make their mark on the wrestling world and mainstream events.

Stephanie McMahon continues to leave her mark in and outside of wrestling

Things have long changed since Vinnie Mac had to step down from his all-in-all role in the WWE amid some legal complications. Endeavor took over the WWE under the TKO banner and henceforth, he’s not expected to be back on the scene. However, chances are bright that Stephanie McMahon could get involved in the backstage roles of the WWE.

She has long been absent from the WWE programming aspect after Vince McMahon forcefully returned to the corporate structure in early 2023. According to the latest updates from PWInsider Elite, Stephanie McMahon doesn’t have a role at the time of this writing, but she has lately been spotted at WWE’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and henceforth, something should be cooking behind the scenes.