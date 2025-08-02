Nikki Bella is back at reestablishing herself as a regular WWE Raw roster member upon her in-ring return. Starting with the journey at the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match, she performed at the Evolution Battle Royal for a future championship match opportunity and came up short. From the next night onward, she was inserted back into the red brand roster.

As stated earlier, Nikki Bella is working hard on making her presence felt in this new generation of the WWE Raw locker room. However, her return has since met with roadblocks. Her original planned feud around Evolution was canceled after rival Liv Morgan was ruled out of the show with an elbow injury. Now, she is dealing with a rupture in breast implants following a tag team match.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella revealed that she suffered a painful breast implant injury during her tag team bout on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. “I had to go to the doctor yesterday to get my t*t looked at,” the WWE Hall of Famer said and further explained that the injury occurred during a spot when Piper Niven dropped an elbow on her.

Nikki Bella will have to fix her breast implants after WWE Raw mishap

After this move, Niven accidentally drove Nikki’s breast implant into her rib cage, which made her laugh and cough hard since the match was concluded on WWE Raw. Thereby, the legendary female professional wrestler also declared that her breast implants have been moved and that she needs to fix things up,

“I had to go to the doctor yesterday to get my t*t looked at… I told the doctor, I go, ‘Newly divorced. So the minute the boots are hung up, I’m coming back to you and we’re going to make these girls look real good because these girls are going to get some action in the future.’”

The official lineup of the huge eight-woman tag team match from the July 28 episode of WWE Raw featured Rhea Ripley, Nikki Bella, IYO SKY, and Stephanie Vaquer teaming up against Women’s World Champion Naomi, Chelsea Green, and The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven & Alba Fyre). The match ended after Stephanie pinned Chelsea upon hitting her with the Devil’s Kiss.