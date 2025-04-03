Stephanie McMahon has grabbed a new role in the WWE by hosting some of their top superstars in a podcast-type show that’s already started airing on ESPN. With this new show named Stephanie’s Places, a brand-new ESPN Original Series, some of the fans are happy to have the Billion Dollar Princess back on television.

For the old-school fans, Stephanie McMahon means all nostalgia as she belongs to the past Divas era where beauty and hotness quotient used to be the measuring stick for the women superstars of the WWE. Even the former locker room members might go with the same logic for the McMahon Jr. who is arguably considered to be one of the most attractive female performer of all time.

Even the legendary Ric Flair fall in the same category as he has admiration toward Stephanie McMahon. Reacting to an old segment from Monday Night Raw, The Nature Boy expressed a regret from his WWE career and that he never got to kiss the former boss lady.

Flair shared a clip of the May 16, 2016 episode of WWE Raw on X, where Stephanie McMahon hit him with an infamous slap. He also jokingly revealed an alternate scenario and wished to lock his lips with her,

“It’s Definitely Not The First Time I’ve Been Slapped. I Wish I Had The Opportunity To Kiss You First @StephMcMahon! WOOOOO!”

— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 2, 2025

Stephanie McMahon used to be the commissioner of Raw

This segment from Monday Night Raw was from the timespan when WWE Women’s Evolution just kick-started under the supervision of Stephanie McMahon acting as the commissioner of the red brand while Shane McMahon used to play the same role for Smackdown. Ric Flair made continuous appearances on WWE TV as a valet figure for his daughter Charlotte Flair.

After volunteering for a hiatus from WWE programming, Stephanie McMahon had found a way back on TV on multiple occasions, last year. While she’s reportedly still not been involved in an official role in the WWE, the company had utilized her services in different capacities. Including the ESPN show.

After Vince McMahon forcefully made his presence felt on the WWE Board of Directors, Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as WWE’s co-CEO in January 2023 and she’s since never stepped her foot back in an official role with the company.