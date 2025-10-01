On the September 23 episode of WWE NXT, Jazmyn Nyx was attacked backstage, in response to which the NXT Women’s Champion cum Nyx’s Fatal Influence stablemate, Jacy Jayne, said it was about time someone “dropped her anyway.” The follow-up updates thereby revealed that Nyx was leaving the WWE, with this attack serving as a storyline write-off for her TV character.

The now-ex WWE NXT Superstar has also admitted that she departed WWE earlier this month after revealing that she was offered a three-year contract, but she didn’t accept it. The main dispute occurred as the new financial terms of the contract “wasn’t going to cut it”, clarifying that it offered less than six figures. The “wear and tear” of her job in the WWE was also one of the reasons she decided to quit.

Contract offered to former WWE NXT talent wasn’t high enough

In a new update, Bryan Alvarez of f4wonline.com has reported that the contract offer WWE extended to Nyx to stay was worth under $100,000, annually. Typically, a talent on WWE NXT receives around $150,000, per annum. Alvarez added that Nyx’s old deal paid her $75,000 per year, while WWE upped the offer to $98,000 per year, but she wasn’t okay with the renewed amount.

Fightful Select has already reported that WWE wanted to retain Nyx, but they were unwilling to offer her more money for her new multi-year contract, which was said to be at the same amount as her previous contract of about $75,000 a year. Since Nyx had been a key player on WWE NXT as a part of Fatal Influence, it’s surprising that WWE didn’t do more to try and keep her under their banner.

In more updates through the Fightful Select Answers Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp noted the new contract offer to the former WWE NXT Superstar and how negotiations played out. With regards to WWE not offering a higher offer, Sapp reported that Nyx’s initial contract would “start out” at the offer of about $75,000 a year, but it would likely “escalate” in the future.

Additionally, Sapp also informed that if Jazmyn Nyx did move up to the main roster from WWE NXT during her new contract period, her salary would have increased “four to five times” than the amount she was offered. However, since Nyx opted to leave, WWE has already replaced her on TV by bringing in Lainey Reid into Fatal Influence.