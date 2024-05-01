In one of the most pleasant surprises from Wrestlemania XL, Stephanie McMahon made her return to WWE TV. Kicking off Night Two in style, throwing praise for her husband, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque she amped things up for the fans in attendance. With that rumors have also started swirling about whether she’s back in the WWE fold or not.

Stephanie McMahon originally left the WWE in 2023 after her father Vince McMahon forced his way back into the company after his initial departure in 2022. But now that he’s permanently gone, it perhaps paved the way for her daughter to make a comeback and stay around the business although it’s yet to be fully confirmed.

Fightful Select is reporting that Stephanie McMahon’s segment was internally listed as a Triple H promo for Wrestlemania 40 Night Two which means that very few would only know that she would be making the appearance,

“The Stephanie McMahon promo was kept very quiet internally and was actually listed as a Triple H promo on the run sheets. She was welcomed backstage by many and has long had a positive reputation within the company.”

TKO is reportedly supportive of Stephanie McMahon

Fightful further asked how WWE was handling the allegations that Stephanie McMahon is “Corporate Officer #3” in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against WWE for abuse and sex trafficking. Sources informed them that they were not certain about how she was dealing with the allegations. But this appearance at Wrestlemania hinted at her picking a side in the situation, and it was clearly not Vince’s. TKO is also said to be internally supporting him.

For those who are unaware, Stephanie McMahon along with Nick Khan, Brock Lesnar, and others are said to be the unnamed Corporate Officers and UFC Champions who were mentioned in Grant’s suit against Vince McMahon WWE, and John Laurinaitis. Allegations against them include knowing the inappropriate nature of her relationship with Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.

In the past, Stephanie McMahon has been a regular fixture in the world of WWE for numerous years and is also utilized as a star power on TV. Time will tell whether she will be back in that role on or off TV in due course.