WWE NXT women’s division was up for a pleasant surprise during this past weekend’s Stand & Deliver PLE where Giulia made an appearance. After months of speculations, one of the fastest-rising young female talents in the pro-wrestling circuit has found her new home but she’s not heading for an imminent debut on NXT programming.

The former STARDOM performer Giulia has majorly been discussed among the professional wrestling world over the past few days following her appearance at NXT Stand and Deliver on April 6. She was spotted next to former STARDOM owner Rossy Ogawa, as well as one of the head honchos of NXT William Regal to receive massive cheers from the Philadelphia crowd.

In an update to that appearance, Corey Brennan of Fightful Select reports that Giulia’s future will officially lie with WWE as she has formally agreed to join the company but she will only be available after fulfilling her remaining commitments. It has long been rumored that she will be part of Ogawa’s new promotion after it starts operating.

Giulia expected to be part of WWE and Ogawa’s new promotion

At the same time, Giulia will also be traveling to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as she is set to become a member of the NXT roster. Brennan also noted that she could potentially start her tenure with the WWE at any moment as she still reportedly is in the United States, while Ogawa has traveled back to Japan. The NXT PLE appearance went well as she was pleased with the warm reception from the Philly crowd.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select also reported that Giulia didn’t seek out an agent to reach the WWE after her contract with STARDOM expired. Rather, Ogawa and Regal reportedly played a big part in bringing her into the WWE fold where she is expected to become a star power for the NXT brand.

It was in early February that news first surfaced about Giulia opting to postpone her WWE debut to honor her commitment to STARDOM and help the founder Ogawa with his latest venture. Even before this, she had expressed her intention to address the outstanding matters in Japan before transitioning to WWE.