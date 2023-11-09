“This Stuff Comes Easy To Me,” Tiffany Stratton On Becoming 2-Time Champion On WWE NXT

Tiffany Stratton is the biggest invention of 2023 and has already been touted to be a future star power on the main roster. She already had a memorable run with the WWE NXT Women’s Champion who will soon have one more opportunity to reclaim her belt at the upcoming Deadline premium live event. Heading into the match as well as the show, it appears that she is extremely confident about becoming a two-time champion.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the qualifying matchups for this year’s Iron Survivor Challenges took place in one of which Tiffany Stratton and Fallon Henley collided. This contest also came as their recent rivalry has been heating up for weeks. Eventually, the latter one was handed the pinfall loss after digesting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Fallon Henley on NXT

Thus, Tiffany Stratton became the first name from the NXT roster to secure her spot in the annual matchup known as the Iron Survivor Challenge. The winner of this match will ensure one more shot at the NXT Women’s Championship and the former champion is confident about securing that spot, too.

“I’m a former ‘NXT’ Women’s Champion,” Tiffany Stratton said in a backstage interview following NXT. “This stuff comes easy to me. … Did you expect anybody else to qualify first? I’m done with Fallon, and I’ve secured my first-class ticket to Deadline. And it’s only a matter of time before I become ‘Tiffy Two-Times.'”

Tiffany Stratton lost her title rematch against Becky Lynch

It’s been more than a month since Tiffany Stratton last got a shot to win back the WWE NXT Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch in the main event of NXT No Mercy PLE in late September. Lynch then passed the title on to Lyra Valkyria on Night One of Halloween Havoc.

Shortly after, Tiffany Stratton started to gain some of her momentum back by defeating Fallon Henley for the spot at Iron Survivor Challenge. These two were originally scheduled to meet on night two of NXT Halloween Havoc. But before the match went down, Stratton ambushed Henley and that match never took place. The rivalry still looks to be continuing as there’s still a month remaining to reach Deadline.