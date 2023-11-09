“This Stuff Comes Easy To Me,” Tiffany Stratton On Becoming 2-Time Champion On WWE NXT

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Scheduled

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

Starts at 10:30 local time

Scheduled

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

“This Stuff Comes Easy To Me,” Tiffany Stratton On Becoming 2-Time Champion On WWE NXT

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 9, 2023 at 6:42 PM

&#8220;This Stuff Comes Easy To Me,” Tiffany Stratton On Becoming 2-Time Champion On WWE NXT

Tiffany Stratton is the biggest invention of 2023 and has already been touted to be a future star power on the main roster. She already had a memorable run with the WWE NXT Women’s Champion who will soon have one more opportunity to reclaim her belt at the upcoming Deadline premium live event. Heading into the match as well as the show, it appears that she is extremely confident about becoming a two-time champion.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the qualifying matchups for this year’s Iron Survivor Challenges took place in one of which Tiffany Stratton and Fallon Henley collided. This contest also came as their recent rivalry has been heating up for weeks. Eventually, the latter one was handed the pinfall loss after digesting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Mandy Rose Surprised Not To Have The Itch For A Pro-Wrestling Return After WWE Release

Tiffany Stratton defeated Fallon Henley on NXT

Thus, Tiffany Stratton became the first name from the NXT roster to secure her spot in the annual matchup known as the Iron Survivor Challenge. The winner of this match will ensure one more shot at the NXT Women’s Championship and the former champion is confident about securing that spot, too.

“I’m a former ‘NXT’ Women’s Champion,” Tiffany Stratton said in a backstage interview following NXT. “This stuff comes easy to me. … Did you expect anybody else to qualify first? I’m done with Fallon, and I’ve secured my first-class ticket to Deadline. And it’s only a matter of time before I become ‘Tiffy Two-Times.'”

“I’m Completely Committed To This,” Claims WWE NXT Bombshell After Biggest Career Win

Tiffany Stratton lost her title rematch against Becky Lynch

It’s been more than a month since Tiffany Stratton last got a shot to win back the WWE NXT Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch in the main event of NXT No Mercy PLE in late September. Lynch then passed the title on to Lyra Valkyria on Night One of Halloween Havoc.

Shortly after, Tiffany Stratton started to gain some of her momentum back by defeating Fallon Henley for the spot at Iron Survivor Challenge. These two were originally scheduled to meet on night two of NXT Halloween Havoc. But before the match went down, Stratton ambushed Henley and that match never took place. The rivalry still looks to be continuing as there’s still a month remaining to reach Deadline.

Tagged:

Instagram

Tiffany Stratton

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Divas

WWE NXT

Related Article
“This Stuff Comes Easy To Me,” Tiffany Stratton On Becoming 2-Time Champion On WWE NXT

Nov 9, 2023, 6:42 PM

Ex WWE Diva Maria Kanellis Wanted To Keep The Wolves Away In Recent Lingerie Shoot
Ex WWE Diva Maria Kanellis Wanted To Keep The Wolves Away In Recent Lingerie Shoot

Nov 5, 2023, 7:59 PM

Cathy Kelley Has Daring Non-PG Message For WWE Fans For 2023 Halloween
Cathy Kelley Has Daring Non-PG Message For WWE Fans For 2023 Halloween

Nov 1, 2023, 7:38 PM

Update On Nikkita Lyons’ WWE NXT Return To Action From Current ACL Injury
Update On Nikkita Lyons’ WWE NXT Return To Action From Current ACL Injury

Nov 1, 2023, 7:16 PM

Mandy Rose Doesn’t Know “What The Future Holds” For A WWE Return
Mandy Rose Doesn’t Know “What The Future Holds” For A WWE Return

Nov 1, 2023, 6:42 PM

Chelsea Green Posts Topless Photo To Celebrate 100 Days As Champion In WWE
Chelsea Green Posts Topless Photo To Celebrate 100 Days As Champion In WWE

Oct 26, 2023, 12:10 PM

