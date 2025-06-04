It’s hard for former WWE Superstars to get rid of the itch of coming back for one more match, and Summer Rae isn’t immune to the itch. Real name Daniell Moinet, the blonde-headed Diva gained huge popularity upon her debut on WWE television more than a decade ago as Fandango’s dance partner. Then she went on to feature in competition for a couple of years before moving on from the WWE.

Long gone from the professional wrestling scene, Summer Rae recently noted in an interview session with Justin Dhillon of the Wrestling Classic that she’s been working with Chavo Guerrero on some Hollywood projects that require wrestling. That being said, and after receiving some encouragement from Guerrero, she’s admittedly picked up the itch to get back in the ring.

“I’ve been getting the itch a little bit. I’ve been doing some projects in Hollywood that require some wrestling, and so Chavo Guerrero recently told me that I still have it, and I’m like, ‘Chavo, don’t say that!’ He also gave me a Guerrero shirt, and I wear it now, and I feel like I’m one of them,” revealed Summer Rae. (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Summer Rae competed in women’s Royal Rumble 2022 edition

For the record, Summer Rae did return to in-ring competition in the WWE in the past. After suddenly showing up on an episode of Friday Night Smackdown in January of 2022, she was one of the competitors of that year’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match, billed as the All-Star contest. She also became the first-ever female professional athlete to have a part of their pay converted into cryptocurrencies for her appearance at Rumble.

Also an American model and actress, Summer Rae is best known for her tenure in WWE from 2011 to 2017. She also became a main cast member on the reality show Total Divas during its second and third seasons. Before joining WWE, she played with the Chicago Bliss of the Lingerie Football League.

After her Football career ended, Summer Rae was assigned to WWE’s developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling, after being signed to the company in 2011. Upon spending time in NXT for a couple of years, she made an infamous debut as Fandango’s dance partner in London, England. Her mainstay run continued as per popular demand of the audience on the internet.