It’s perhaps the year of comebacks in the WWE, and Summer Rae wants to join the spree at a time when the company is being directed by TKO’s global vision under the Chief Content Officer, Triple H’s brilliant strategies. The Former WWE Superstar has been away from the company for eight years, but perhaps she believes now it’s the best time for her to find a way back to the fray.

The self-proclaimed WWE Legend took to X last night to tweet the following, “Think it’s time to come home………” The post has sparked speculation among fans about Summer Rae’s potential return to WWE. This comes as aftermath of Triple H bringing back a lot of names since taking charge as the Chief Content Officer of the company. As such, he’s already secured the returns of AJ Lee and Nikki Bella, two popular names from the Divas era.

Think it’s time to come home……… — Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) September 16, 2025

That being said, Summer Rae could be next to re-enter the WWE for her second stint. Starting her career on NXT, she was with WWE for six years when Vince McMahon controlled the company. She arrived on the main roster in 2013 as Fandango’s dance partner. In one of the most memorable feuds of her career, she was also involved in a romantic angle with Dolph Ziggler, Rusev, and Lana in 2015.

Summer Rae Reveals Reason Behind Her WWE Debut Came “Because The Internet Lost Their Mind”

Summer Rae competed in the 2022 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match

The last televised appearance in WWE for Summer Rae came in January 2022. She entered the Women’s Royal Rumble match in the 23rd spot only to be quickly eliminated in less than a minute by her Total Divas rival, Natalya. The blonde bombshell was also in attendance at a prior episode of SmackDown to promote her appearance at The Rumble.

In a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic’s Justin Dhillon, Summer Raw, real-name Danielle Moinet, admitted that she’s been pulled back into the wrestling world through Hollywood. Being away from the circuit, she’s been working on some film and TV projects involving wrestling training under none other than the veteran, Chavo Guerrero.

“I’ve been getting the itch a little bit,” Summer Rae revealed. “I’ve been doing some projects in Hollywood that require some wrestling, and so Chavo Guerrero recently told me that I still have it, and I’m like, ‘Chavo, don’t say that!’ He also gave me a Guerrero shirt, and I wear it now, and I feel like I’m one of them.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)