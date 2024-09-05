This past Saturday was the first time that Nikki Bella, currently going by her real name, Nikki Garcia was seen in public since her husband, Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic violence charges. The popular female wrestler of the modern era was spotted in Oakland, CA, boarding a private plane with a friend and she was reportedly heading for an eating competition hosting purpose.

As reported by TMZ, Nikki Bella was spotted without her wedding ring which raised speculations about the status of her marriage with Artem. The source thereafter provided a follow-up update and that the former WWE Superstar has actively been in search of a divorce lawyer since Friday, to file for divorce.

This decision doesn’t appear to be a surprise as it came just a day after Artem allegedly attacked Nikki Bella, resulting in physical injuries that led to his arrest on felony domestic violence charges. Just a few hours later of the incident that happened on the week of their fourth wedding anniversary, she went to Las Vegas to cohost Netflix’s live hotdog eating competition, “Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef” and she was spotted in good spirits.

Nikki Bella and Artem’s relationship has reportedly been volatile

According to the initial report released through TMZ, Chigvintsev was arrested, and thereafter booked into Napa County Jail on Thursday morning on a felony domestic battery charge and the “victim in the case has asked for total confidentiality.”

While Artem’s arrest appears to be a huge surprise for the pro-wrestling circuit, people close to him and Nikki Bella have since affirmed that the couple’s relationship is “volatile.” The friends of the couple were aware of verbal arguments between the couple but they hadn’t heard of any physical fights until this incident.

Sources have also indicated that Artem is no longer staying at the family home and rather is currently living with a friend, while his wife remains in their house in Napa Valley with their 4-year-old son, Matteo.

Nikki Bella and Artem first met in 2017 after they were paired together on Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars. Their romantic relationship almost a year after the former’s high-profile split with WWE Superstar John Cena. The couple welcomed their son Matteo in 2020 and thereafter, tied the knot in 2022, just days before celebrating their second wedding anniversary.