Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie has reached the final stage of her marriage with fitness entrepreneur Jonathan Coyle after staying together with the latter for over a decade. With the reports coming out for the duo’s separation, the previously all-red-everything female wrestling talent is the second WWE Diva in recent months to have filed for a divorce.

According to what TMZ has to offer, Eva Marie filed for divorce in early December citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split from Jonathon. The couple got married in October 2014, and they have been separated from October 2023 onward with not many details available over what transpired between the two.

Upon her WWE arrival in 2013, Eva Marie started dating Jonathon after meeting him in a CrossFit gym. The two were prominently featured on the reality show Total Divas. After eloping, the duo also held a star-studded wedding attended by WWE personalities like Nikki, Brie Bella, Summer Rae, Cameron, Layla, and more.

Eva Marie has been a polarizing WWE Superstar in her heyday

Real name, Natalie Eva Marie Nelson, the former Total Divas star joined the WWE in 2013 and became a controversial yet popular figure soon after her entry to the roster. Lack of in-ring skills raised debates among the circuit but it eventually established herself as a polarizing personality. Her first tenure in the company also ended in a controversial manner after she was released upon failing to comply with WWE’s wellness policy in 2017.

From managing The Bella Twins to becoming an in-ring competitor on SmackDown and having a fallout with the pros, Eva Marie’s WWE journey has always been colorful. Despite the release, she maintained a cordial relationship with the WWE which led to her brief return in 2021 with a revamped character. Outside wrestling, she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and co-founded the lifestyle brand NEMfashion with Coyle.

Following her stint with the WWE, Eva Marie Marie kept herself busy with her acting career as the opportunities only expanded following her first release from the WWE in 2017. She played the lead role of Fiona “Phoenix” Grant in the 2023 action film “Phoenix,” co-starring alongside MMA legend Randy Couture and Neil McDonough. In the foreseeable future, she will feature in an upcoming film named “Action #1”, portraying the role of a bounty hunter.