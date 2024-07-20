After the Women’s Royal Rumble 2024 matchup, Tiffany Stratton was introduced to the mainstay audience as a member of the WWE Smackdown roster. Bursting out into the scene, she wasted no time in making her mark as a top star in the women’s division and now she is moving forward to become the next WWE Women’s Champion with the Money in the Bank 2024 contract by her side.

However, following this week’s WWE Smackdown, she might have to reconstruct the briefcase holding the contract after it was destroyed by the reigning Women’s Champion. Continuing the ongoing beef between the two, Bayley took her frustrations out on the coveted prize, leaving the MITB match winner in a devastated state.

During a sitdown interview on WWE Smackdown, Nia Jax said fans should feel sorry for Bayley because she will rip her apart at SummerSlam before taking away the WWE Women’s Championship. Bayley said that Nia is the same heartless woman with the same big mouth who pretended to win the place since day one. Bayley said that Nia can’t stop her and that she will walk out of SummerSlam still the champion.

WWE Smackdown: Michin Mia Yim picks up her first singles win

Later on WWE Smackdown, “Michin” Mia Yim defeated Tiffany Stratton in a singles contest after Bayley appeared at ringside to create a distraction. Nia Jax stood by Stratton’s side, and she stopped a suicide dive attempt from Michin. Stratton hit her opponent with a rolling senton after which Bayley attacked Jax at ringside with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The multi-time WWE Women’s Champion then hit the briefcase over and over on the commentary desk and the steel ring steps before stomping it on the ground to break the cover from its hinges. This distraction caused Michin to roll up Stratton and secure a win. This eventually marked Michin’s first-ever singles win on WWE Smackdown.

For the past few weeks on WWE Smackdown, Stratton and Jax have formed a loose alliance heading into Summerslam and Bayley is hell-bent on breaking their bond to secure her championship reign. On next week’s show, Michin and Bayley will feature in a tag team match against Jax and Stratton, as well.