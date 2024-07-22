Summerslam 2024 WWE premium live event will emanate from a gigantic stadium within a few days from now. The match card for the second biggest show of the year has almost been finalized. The two King and Queen of the Ring winners of this year are slated to feature in two big title matches at the PLE in two co-main-events.

Also, the WWE Championship will be defended by Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa in what appears to be the headliner bout of Summerslam 2024. CM Punk, one of the major star powers of the WWE has been sidelined since January due to a triceps injury, but he was kept under the spotlight thanks to his feud with Drew McIntyre. Now, he is all set to be back in action at the summer PLE to take on his bitter rival Drew McIntyre.

Many assumed this bout to be a triple threat with Seth Rollins getting involved into the mix in recent weeks which won’t be the case. Keeping the original lineup intact, it appears WWE has found a new role for the top Raw Superstar at Summerslam 2024 now that he can’t go after the World Heavyweight Championship until Damian Priest is the champion.

Summerslam 2024: Seth Rollins to be a special guest referee

According to the reports of WrestleVotes, Seth Rollins is currently scheduled to be the special guest referee for the much-anticipated CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre match at SummerSlam 2024,

“Source states the current plans have Seth Rollins as the special guest referee for the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre SummerSlam match.”

It was further declared by the source that the current assumption is that CM Punk will be cleared to compete at Summerslam 2024, from his ongoing injury situation,

“Creative is proceeding under the assumption that Punk will be ready for action, with the anticipated clearance date set for the Monday beforehand, 7/29.”

Following the July 8 episode of Monday Night Raw, some speculated that Seth Rollins would be added to the Punk vs. McIntyre match at SummerSlam 2024 to make it a triple threat but given the intensity of the original feud, the three-way capacity wouldn’t make sense. Later Dave Meltzer confirmed the non-changeable lineup while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio.