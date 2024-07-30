The anticipation is high around WWE Summerslam 2024 premium live event given this is the second biggest show of the year. Emanating from an outdoor stadium, that’s the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, it’s expected to be a one-of-a-kind experience where WWE Superstars are looking forward to being a part of the show to solidify their career legacy.

It’s unfortunate for someone like The Miz, a former WWE Champion to be missing Summerslam 2024, especially given the fact that he’s billed from Cleveland. Despite this, WWE might not be able to book him for the PLE in a match and the superstar believes that it’s become tougher for WWE Superstars to get onto a PLE card due to the tough competition.

While speaking with TVInsider, The Miz expressed his concerns about not securing a spot on the SummerSlam 2024 card, particularly given the event is being held in his hometown. The Hollywood A-Lister mentioned his fond memories of attending football games at the Cleveland Browns Stadium and had high hopes to wrestle in front of his family and friends.

The Miz speaks on missing Summerslam 2024 from his hometown

However, given the current circumstances, The Miz made it clear that he understands the reason for not getting booked in a match at SummerSlam 2024,

“You look at SummerSlam 2024 now. It’s at the Cleveland Browns stadium. I don’t know what I’m doing, and it’s in my hometown. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I don’t think we will ever go back to that stadium because they might get a new stadium. This stadium that I have grown up watching the Cleveland Browns games in, I don’t know if I have a match. You look at the storylines right now, and it’s insane how good they are… It’s very tough to get on a PLE now.”

The main event of SummerSlam 2024 was announced on Smackdown where Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa. Previously, Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa was presumed to be the headliner but the feud could have been postponed for the time being.

In other big matches for the night, the King of the Ring winner GUNTHER will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship held by Damian Priest while the Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax will go after the WWE Women’s Championship held by Bayley.