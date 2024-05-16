After long speculations through the beginning of this year regarding the time and place of Summerslam 2024, WWE has confirmed the initial details of the show. This is the second biggest premium live event of the year which keeps the fans engaged in the conversation in anticipation of the spectacle.

Appearing on his podcast, Logan Paul confirmed that SummerSlam 2024 will take place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3. He sounded excited to be a major part of the PLE from his home and that he will be a big part of the upcoming show.

WWE released the initial poster for Summerslam 2024 PLE

That theory has essentially been confirmed as The Maverick could be prominently spotted in the initial poster released for Summerslam 2024. WWE recently released a new poster for the show with superstars like Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Jade Cargill, The Miz, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley being advertised. While nothing is confirmed, stars like Alexa Bliss have also teased their appearance for the show.

Logan Paul vs LeBron?! @WWE SummerSlam returns to Cleveland on August 3 💥 pic.twitter.com/cgrfl47wBO — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) March 12, 2024

Apart from Summerslam 2024, it has also been revealed that WWE will host the previous Friday Night SmackDown before the PLE will be held at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on August 2. No announcement was made regarding the following episode of Monday Night Raw or whether an NXT PLE would be in-store during that weekend.

For the first time since 1996, Summerslam 2024 is returning to the city of Cleveland. Including this show, the upcoming WWE premium live event calendar for the WWE is given below,

– WWE King & Queen of the Ring: Saturday, May 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

– WWE Clash at the Castle: Saturday. June 15 at the Ovo Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland

– WWE Money in the Bank: Saturday, July 6 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– WWE Summerslam 2024: Saturday, August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

– WWE Bash in Berlin: Saturday, August 31 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany