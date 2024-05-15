A few weeks ago, it was confirmed that WWE will crown its first-ever Women’s North American Champion at the NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event. Originally, the new North American Title counterpart was revealed at Stand & Deliver during the WrestleMania weekend while the details came a week later which affirmed that a set of qualifiers will go down to determine the participants of the championship ladder match.

The first two competitors for that match set for NXT Battleground 2024 have been determined on the latest episode of NXT. Lash Legend and Sol Ruca won their respective qualifying matches against Ivy Nile and Izzy Dame to advance to the title match.

These Qualifying matches will continue, next week to determine two more participants for the NXT Battleground 2024 ladder match where Jaida Parker will face Brinley Reece while Thea Hail will take one Fallon Henley. The 12 competitors in the qualifying bouts were determined through an NXT Combine that aired on last Tuesday’s episode.

This isn’t the only bout that was announced for NXT Battleground 2024 as the men’s counterpart of the North American Title will also be defended at the upcoming PLE with the Champion Oba Femi set to defend his title against the winner of a triple threat number one contender’s. This match will take place on next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode with the lineup standing Ivar vs. Josh Briggs vs. Wes Lee.

Ivar has been gunning for the NA Title since entering the fray on NXT a few weeks ago. Wes Lee who has become synonymous with the title is also back from a long hiatus and he’s keen on regaining the belt with Briggs standing in his way to set up a multi-person feud for NXT Battleground 2024.

WWE NXT Battleground 2024 PLE Match Card

The NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event will be the first joint show on WWE’s part in association with UFC on June 9 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two confirmed matches for the PLE are given below:

– Women’s NXT North American Championship six-pack ladder match: Lash Legend vs. Sol Ruca vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

– NXT Men’s NXT North American Champion Oba Femi vs. the winner of Ivar vs. Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs