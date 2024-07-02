After long speculations through the beginning of this year regarding the time and place of Summerslam 2024, WWE confirmed the initial details of the show through the podcast of Logan Paul. He was visibly excited to announce that the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3 will host the PLE in his hometown.

It’s needless to say Paul will be a big part of the upcoming show given that it’s home turf for him. At present, the United States Champion is involved in a personal feud with LA Knight and the blow-off match between the two which is long pending could finally be happening at Summerslam 2024.

Initially speculated for Money in the Bank, the match was postponed as LA was inserted into the MITB ladder match fray. According to Dave Meltzer in a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match between LA Knight and Logan Paul for the United States Championship is “earmarked” for SummerSlam.

“As things stand this week, Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, & Logan Paul vs. LA Knight are both earmarked for SummerSlam.”

Top Summerslam 2024 bout expected to be confirmed after MITB

During the June 14th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, a video showed LA Knight going into Logan Paul’s house and chilling in his pool when Paul wasn’t present in his house. Moving on, LA qualified to move into the Money in the Bank ladder match in a match that also featured Paul. Moreover, LA also pinned Paul to earn a future championship opportunity that he should receive at Summerslam 2024.

The current belief is that WWE will officially announce the match following the Money in the Bank pay-per-view but the stage for this significant showdown at SummerSlam 2024 is already set. Chances are also high that Paul will finally drop the US title to LA Knight but before that, Paul might try to cost LA his Money in the Bank contract-winning opportunity, this weekend.

No official matchup for Summerslam 2024 has been announced, as of this writing. The initial PLE poster will feature Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Jade Cargill, The Miz, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley being advertised. Being the WWE Champion, Rhodes is expected to be the headliner of the show.