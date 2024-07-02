This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was the go-home episode of the show for Money in the Bank 2024 from the TD Garden in Boston with the final builds for the premium live event reserved on it. The final two qualifiers for the titular ladder matches from the men’s and women’s sides were reserved for the episode.

In the first one of the night on WWE Raw, Zoey Stark defeated Dakota Kai and Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 Ladder Match. Kairi Sane came out to cause a distraction but the women’s tag team neutralized her advances champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.

WWE Smackdown: Championship Match And More Announced For July 5 Episode

The distraction allowed Stark to hit the Z-360 finisher on Kai to secure the win. Thus, Stark became the sixth and final member of the Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match fray which already had IYO SKY, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi, Chelsea Green, and Tiffany Stratton.

Then in the main event match of Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus and Ilja Dragunov in another triple threat to confirm his spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match. Recuperating from a high knee from Sheamus, McIntyre came right back with his Claymore Kick finisher to pick up the win.

WWE NXT: Street Fight; Face-Off And More Set For July 2 Episode

After the match was over, Cathy Kelley interviewed McIntyre where he vowed to win the Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match contract, this weekend and cash in on the same night to leave the PLE as the new World Heavyweight Champion. McIntyre also continued taunting his current rival by putting on the bracelet he stole from Punk on SmackDown, two weeks ago after Punk cost him a world title shot at Clash at the Castle, last month.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, July 7 with SmackDown and Heatwave events also going down on the same weekend. The current match card for the PLE goes as follows:

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins (If Priest wins, Rollins can never challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship as long as Priest is champion. If Rollins wins, Priest leaves The Judgment Day)

– Six-Man Tag Team Match: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

– Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

– Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: IYO SKY vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark