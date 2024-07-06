Summerslam 2024 is going to be yet another outdoor stadium show for the WWE and the fans’ anticipation around it has been pretty big. This particular show has always been dubbed as the second biggest WWE premium live event of the year which usually sees a global audience coming into the host city for a grand weekend.

This year shouldn’t be any different as Summerslam 2024 emanates from the iconic Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3. The initial poster revealed by the WWE for the PLE had Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Jade Cargill, The Miz, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley on it. Now, it appears that being the WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes is gearing up to main-event the show.

Summerslam 2024: Plans Revealed For CM Punk At August WWE PLE

According to the reports of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa is slated to be the headliner for Summerslam 2024. Initially, this bout was supposed to take place at the Money in the Bank premium live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on July 6 but then WWE confirmed a six-man tag team match where Rhodes will be teaming up with Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens against any three members of The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

Latest On Rhea Ripley’s Impending WWE Return Plans At Summerslam 2024

A brief look at Cody Rhodes – Solo Sikoa feud ahead of Summerslam 2024

Rhodes and Sikoa have previously wrestled in one single match on Raw before WrestleMania 39 in March 2023, where Rhodes emerged victorious. The feud was then reignited following Rhodes’ victory over AJ Styles in an “I Quit” match at the Clash at the Castle PLE. Held at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, this match also marked the beginning of an already anticipated rivalry that looks to be settled at Summerslam 2024.

After the aforementioned match, Sikoa confronted Rhodes for a tense staredown. The Bloodline then came out to ambush Rhodes, only for Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to come out and save the champion. This set of trios then further continued the storyline of Smackdown on the road to Summerslam 2024.

As first confirmed by Logan Paul in early March, SummerSlam 2024 will take place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3. Cleveland being his hometown, Logan is also expected to be a big part of the PLE.