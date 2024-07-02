Being one of the cornerstone figures of Monday Night Raw, Rhea Ripley’s absence has been felt over the past couple of months as she stays out of action from WWE TV. She sustained a shoulder injury in a backstage segment where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind as the latter took her revenge tour seriously in an attempt to take everything away from her adversary.

As the hiatus continued, Rhea Ripley kept herself busy in her private life as she decided to tie the knot with real-life beau Buddy Matthews with her reel-life relationship with Dominik still continuing on Monday Night Raw where Liv Morgan is still trying to lure her boyfriend with each passing week.

That being said, the scenario seems to be pretty clear where Rhea Ripley should be eyeing a comeback at Summerslam targeting Liv Morgan and the Women’s World Championship that she never lost in the first place. Despite a report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, things were stated otherwise as the top star might take some more time to heal her wounds.

WWE creating a flexible scenario for Rhea Ripley’s comeback

Sean Ross Sapp further mentioned on Fightful Select’s Backstage Report podcast that WWE has prepared for Rhea Ripley’s return. A flexible scenario for her to come back in any capacity has already been created although she might not be ready to jump back into action from a serious injury that forced her to vacate the women’s world title in April.

“There had been reports that Rhea Ripley wasn’t scheduled for SummerSlam, however WWE sources have indicated that they have things constructed so that Rhea Ripley can slide in and return to her program whenever she’s ready, even if it’s not an in-ring wrestling capacity,” Fightful offered in their report.

“She can come in and do on-screen character stuff. Now, I don’t know if there are any creative plans in order for that; however, it is constructed in a manner that she could return and be on TV before SummerSlam if the situation calls for it and if she wants to.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

The Wrestling Observer previously noted that Rhea Ripley is undergoing shoulder rehabilitation rather than opting for surgery and it might postpone her original comeback timeline which was supposed to be within four months. Subsequently, her participation in a match at Summerslam 2024 stays in doubt for the time being.