The original Tribal Chief of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns is back in the WWE at Summerslam 2024 and he’s gone right after the self-proclaimed leader of the faction, Solo Sikoa. As a result, Solo ended up losing the main event of the WWE PLE despite having the advantage, thanks to the interferences from The Bloodline members.

The main event of Summerslam 2024 was a Bloodline Rules match for the Undisputed WWE Championship where Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Solo Sikoa to retain. Given the no-DQ capacity of the contest, it turned out to be a chaotic encounter. Right at the beginning, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa attacked Cody but Randy Orton and Kevin Owens neutralized them with their finishers.

Jacob Fatu was out to take care of them before taking out Cody with a Frog Splash through the commentary table. Solo further hit Cody with another Frog Splash as Cody could barely stand. This is when Roman Reigns’ music hit the arena to send the fans in the Cleveland Browns Stadium into a frenzy.

Coming out to the scene in new entrance music, the former undisputed champion laid out Solo with a Superman Punch followed by a Spear as the crowd went nuts. Roman Reigns gave a positive nod to Cody before leaving the ring as Cody connected with the Cross Rhodes on Solo to secure the win and thereby retain his title.

Summerslam came to an end with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes sharing a staredown while Solo Sikoa couldn’t believe how things went down in the match. He was seen screaming in anger as the PLE was cutting off its feed. With the OTC coming back to the scene, he will now have to answer to him for all his wrongdoings.

Heading into Summerslam 2024, WrestleVotes provided an update regarding the major return at the PLE and shed light on the fact how he might prevent Solo from becoming the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief,

“With the impending return of Roman Reigns, sources state one of the discussed ideas is focused around Reigns claiming to be ‘The Original Tribal Chief’ in response to the last few months of Solo Sikoa’s proclamations.”

This marked the first time since Wrestlemania XL that Roman Reigns was seen on WWE TV. On that April PLE, he lost the undisputed WWE title to Rhodes to end a record-setting 1316-day title reign.