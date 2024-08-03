The much-anticipated Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa bout for the WWE Championship is all set for tonight’s Summerslam. In the latest alteration made on Smackdown, this match should turn out to be highly chaotic. The two will essentially go up against each other in a no-DQ capacity, after all.

The opening segment of the Summerslam 2024 go-home Smackdown episode had the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes confronting his challenger at the PLE, Solo Sikoa on the card. The two came face-to-face in the ring while Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa of The Bloodline also came out to stand around the ring to ensure a backup from Solo.

Solo was the one to have issued a Bloodline Rules challenge for the match. In response, Rhodes said that it wouldn’t be the smartest idea for him to accept, but he eventually agreed to the new stipulation for tonight’s match at Summerslam 2024.

Via the main event storyline, The Bloodline Rules was introduced on WWE programming at WrestleMania 40. The Rock & Roman Reigns faced Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins with the stipulation stating that if Rhodes & Rollins lost, Bloodline Rules would be in effect for the following where Reigns defended the WWE title against Rhodes.

The Rock won the match for his team on the night one show, and thereby he also set up the major stipulation match the following day. Interference from The Bloodline, including The Rock was neutralized by John Cena, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker to help Rhodes win the title. Now, he is all set to defend that belt at Summerslam 2024 against Solo.

WWE Summerslam 2024 PLE match card

The WWE Summerslam 2024 premium live event will go down at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3. Seven matches and a performance alongside the PLE host have been made official for the show as given below,

– The Bloodline Rules Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. 2024 King of the Ring winner Gunther

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. 2024 Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

– CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (Seth Rollins serves as the Special Guest Referee)

– Jelly Roll to perform

– The Miz to host