The Ring General from Monday Night Raw can simply be called the new World Heavyweight Champion after Summerslam 2024 which went by from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. In one of the co-main-events of the 37th annual premium live event of the year, WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match took place where the 2024 King of the Ring winner Gunther defeated Damian Priest to pick up his first world title on the main roster.

After a series of personal attacks and controversial segments in recent weeks on Monday Night Raw, the two men got engaged in the ring in a highly explosive championship bout which turned out to be physical as well at Summerslam 2024. After a series of chops in the beginning moments of the match, Priest managed to make a comeback by connecting with a hurricanrana. He followed it up with a Broken Arrow and went for a pin, but GUNTHER kicked out.

Summerslam 2024: Finn Balor costs Damian Priest the world title

The beginning of Priest’s downfall started after his Judgment Day cohort Finn Balor appeared at ringside at Summerslam 2024. Initially, Balor cheered on his teammate, but Priest attempted a pinfall close to the ropes when Balor swiftly placed Gunther’s foot on the ropes to force the referee’s count pin attempt. Preist was furious after watching it through the replay.

Gunther took advantage of the distraction caused by Balor and locked in a series of sleeper holds to choke out the champion. Priest attempted to fight out but he was focused on Balor which further allowed Gunther to drop him with a powerbomb. With the sleeper hold locked in, Priest ultimately passed out as the referee declared Gunther to be the winner at Summerslam 2024.

While Summerslam 2024 marked the beginning of the first title win for Gunther on the main roster, has had mostly had gold around his waist in the form of the Intercontinental Championship since entering the scene in 2022. He’s the longest-reigning IC Champion of the modern era.

As for Priest, he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 following a successful Money in the Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre. At Summerslam 2024, GUNTHER ended Priest’s title reign at 118 days to kick off his reign.