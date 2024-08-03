Just a night before Summerslam 2024, The Bloodline has emerged to be new championship holders on WWE Smackdown. In the main event of the weekly episode of the Friday night show, The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga) defeated #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) (c) to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

With Solo Sikoa and Tanga Loa standing at ringside, The Bloodline always had the advantage in this contest on WWE Smackdown. Solo once hopped on the apron and hit a Samoan Spike on Ciampa as the referee was distracted. Tonga tried to capitalize, but somehow an already Gargano kicked out of the pin attempt.

Fatu and Tonga then beat down Gargano and before doing the signature Bloodline pose. Gargano countered with a series of super-kicks on everyone. Tonga was further taken out by a suicide dive from Gargano who then hit a Poison-Rana on Fatu. But Fatu was right back on his feet as he hit the pop-up Samoan Drop and then a moonsault followed by the implant DDT for the win.

WWE Smackdown: Fatu and Tama secure first title win in the WWE

After the match, Solo stood over the fallen body of Gargano with the tag titles on each shoulder to send a message to his Summerslam opponent, Cody Rhodes. This win also marked the first title win for both Fatu and Tonga.

However, before coming to the WWE, Fatu was a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion, while Tama had won the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship on several occasions. During his time in NJPW, Tama also won the NEVER Openweight Championship.

Heading into Summerslam, this title win on WWE Smackdown has gained further momentum for The Bloodline as the leader Solo Sikoa is gunning for the WWE Championship. He will challenge the champion Cody Rhodes in the main event of the biggest PLE of the year.

The possible main event of Summerslam 2024 was previously announced with the WWE Title hanging in the balance. Over on this week’s WWE Smackdown, this match was further announced to be contested under The Bloodline Rules. This ensures a No-DQ capacity where The Bloodline members can interfere in favor of Solo.