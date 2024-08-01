Within a couple of days from now, Summerslam 2024 will offer some of the biggest entertaining bouts of this summer from the WWE roster. Top superstars of the company are all set to participate on the match card of the show to make this one to be remembered for a long time.

Fans are excited to witness the packed lineup of matches that has already been finalized for Summerslam 2024 about which the buzz is all over the internet. However, it’s been noted that the card could still go through a change, even with just a few hours left before we actually hit the show, this weekend.

Summerslam 2024: WWE Booked Match At PLE For A Title To Change Hands

Fightful Select has reported that there might be some last-minute changes or additions to be made to the Summerslam 2024 match card. No specific modifications were mentioned by the source,

“One WWE source told Fightful Select to not be surprised to see some additions or alterations to the SummerSlam card as right now the show features 7 singles matches without additional stipulations.”

Summerslam 2024: Championship Possibly Changing Hands Twice At WWE PLE?

Initial reports suggested that there would be eight matches on the Summerslam 2024 card but the women’s tag team title match was placed on the Smackdown episode just a night before the PLE. This Friday’s episode also marks the go-home episode where the last-minute changes are expected to be announced.

Return rumors are also there on the biggest event of the summer with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, or Roman Reigns being in the discussion. Meanwhile, Sescoops reports that WWE Hall of Famers Kane and Rick Steiner are supposedly scheduled to be in Cleveland as part of the SummerSlam 2024 weekend.

In the United States, SummerSlam 2024 will be streaming live on Peacock while Sony Network will broadcast the event in India. This event will also be available on Pay-Per-View (PPV) for those who prefer traditional television viewing.

WWE Summerslam 2024 PLE match card

The WWE Summerslam 2024 premium live event will go down at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3. Seven matches and a performance alongside the PLE host have been made official for the show as given below,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. 2024 King of the Ring winner Gunther

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. 2024 Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

– CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (Seth Rollins serves as the Special Guest Referee)

– Jelly Roll to perform

– The Miz to host