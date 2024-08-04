SummerSlam 2024 WWE premium live event took place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio which was the 37th annual edition of the show. The main PLE show had seven overall matches fitted into the card out of which four produced new champions. Two of those changes came over the two mid-card titles from both the Raw and Smackdown rosters.

Last month at the Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event, Bron Breakker left Canada with an empty hand as the Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn won the match, showing some valiant efforts. But the former challenger emerged to be eventually successful in his second try at Summerslam 2024.

Summerslam 2024: Roman Reigns Returns In The Main Event Of WWE PLE

In what appeared to be a dominant outing, Breakker captured the Intercontinental title from Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2024 in a match that only lasted for about five minutes. Zayn was in control early in the match after ducking a spear and sending Breakker into the turnbuckle. However, Breakker also dodged a Helluva Kick and connected with two spears to win the prestigious title for the first time.

With this, Zayn’s run with the IC title ended at Summerslam 2024 after 119 days. It began by defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 40 which ended his own historic reign with the title after 666 days, the longest reign with the Intercontinental Championship. Breakker’s father Rick & uncle Scott Steiner alongside Diamond Dallas Page were seen in the crowd after Breakker’s win.

WWE Summerslam 2024: New World Champion Crowned After Judgment Day Betrayal

Summerslam 2024: LA Knight wins his first major title in WWE

After waiting for a long time, LA Knight will be finally able to call himself a champion in the WWE following Summerslam 2024 as Knight defeated Logan Paul to win the United States Championship on Saturday’s PLE. The finish of the match saw Paul’s entourage being taken out by Knight.

Paul was still able to get the brass knuckles from one of them and Paul also managed to strike Knight with the knuckles. But Knight was able to recover from it and hit the BFT on Paul for the win.

Thus at Summerslam 2024, Paul’s 273-day US title reign ended which started by defeating Rey Mysterio last November at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, this marked the first-ever title win for Knight in his WWE career counting out his possession of the Million Dollar title during NXT days.