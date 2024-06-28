Following next weekend’s Money in the Bank, WWE will be headed to Summerslam 2024, the second-largest premium live event in their calendar. This is one of the times of the year when WWE Universe expects the bigger storylines to culminate via top matches and returns on TV. One such could happen in the form of Rhea Ripley who’s been absent from the scenario for the past few months.

It was previously reported that Rhea Ripley wasn’t scheduled for a match at SummerSlam 2024 given the extent of her injury. In an update, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that WWE sources positive about having plans in place for the former champion to rejoin the WWE whenever she’s ready, even in a non-wrestling role for the early August PLE,

“There had been reports that Rhea Ripley wasn’t scheduled for WWE SummerSlam. However, WWE sources had indicated that they have things constructed that Ripley can slide in and return to the program whenever she’s ready, even in a non-wrestling capacity.”

Bad Blood 2024: Update On Possible Date And Venue Of Returning WWE PLE

Rhea Ripley’s assumer Summerslam 2024 return could also be postponed

The Wrestling Observer also provided an update regarding the situation by stating that Ripley is undergoing shoulder rehabilitation rather than opting for surgery and it might postpone her original comeback timeline which was supposed to be within four months. Subsequently, her participation in a match at Summerslam 2024 remains to be in doubt.

Natalya Neidhart Removes All WWE References Amid 2024 Exit Rumors

In the meantime, Rhea Ripley (real name Demi Bennett) married former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews (real name Matthew Adams), last weekend in a close ceremony in Australia and there’s no update that this personal happening in real life preventing the WWE Superstar from coming back within Summerslam 2024. Plus, WWE might put an end to the kayfabe Ripley-Dominik romance now that pictures of this marriage are out on social media.

Following Wrestlemania XL, Rhea Ripley sustained a shoulder injury in a backstage segment where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind as she took her revenge tour seriously and wanted to take everything away from her adversary. With Morgan being the current women’s world champion, the assumption is that Ripley will resume this halted angle with her upon WWE comeback around Summerslam 2024.