Bad Blood 2024 seems to be the latest instance that an old-school tradition will be returning to WWE TV programming, later this year. WWE has recently been focusing on resurrecting nostalgic themes by capitalizing on memorable moments from those shows which amps up the nostalgic side of the fans.

This particular pay-per-view is infamous for hosting some iconic Hell in a Cell matches in the WWE and who knows if WWE plans on bringing back some if and when they reportedly bring back Bad Blood 2024 in the fall of this year. While an official announcement regarding the show is yet to occur, updates are available on the host city.

Previous reports from PWInsider suggested that creative pitches have been made within the WWE to host Bad Blood 2024 as it could be aligned with the currently empty October slot. The timing is significant as it marks the 20-year anniversary of the first-ever Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels from the same PPV which also featured the debut of the Kane character.

WWE chose the venue for Bad Blood 2024 PLE?

That match took place on October 5, 1997, and interestingly this year’s October 5 also falls on a Saturday and WWE won’t have any problem utilizing that date for a Peacock/WWE Network Specials. In further updates from the source, WWE is exploring The State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as a potential venue choice, with no conflicting events scheduled for that day.

The only hindrance around Bad Blood 2024 would be that it could possibly bring back the non-PG aspect on modern-day WWE TV but then again WWE will receive the opportunity to host Hell in a Cell match at a time when they have abandoned hosting the gimmick-based PPV.

Assuming that Bad Blood 2024 will eventually be happening, the current WWE premium live event schedule listing goes as follows,

– Saturday, July 6, 2024: Money in the Bank at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Sunday, July 7, 2024: NXT Heatwave at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Saturday, August 3, 2024: SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

– Saturday, August 31, 2024: Bash in Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

– Saturday, October 5: WWE Bad Blood 2024 (Location TBA)

– Saturday, November 2, 2024: Crown Jewel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada