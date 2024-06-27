Days of being a learning tree in the WWE Women’s Division could be over for Natalya Neidhart, going by the latest developments. There have long been rumors of the most veteran female superstar of the WWE to be leaving the company in the coming days as her existing contract is just days away from expiring and no new deal has been signed between the two parties.

These speculations have now stemmed after Natalya Neidhart removed all the WWE references from her X profile. Her bio now simply reads “Iron Hart” instead of the fact that she was the longest-tenured female talent in the company for over 15 years. This change certainly indicates that she’s ultimately leaving the biggest pro-wrestling company after all these years.

Given the amount of experience and the legacy she’s carrying in the wrestling industry, Natalya Neidhart is expected to receive substantial offers from other wrestling organizations if she hasn’t decided to re-sign with the WWE. However, this impending departure would certainly create a significant void in WWE, in terms of her in-ring talent and the veteran leader’s role she used to play in the locker room.

Natalya Neidhart’s Full Accolades From WWE Career Ahead Of 2024 Contract Expiry

Natalya Neidhart seemingly has not agreed to a new contract with the WWE

In the latest update from PWInsider Elite regarding Natalya Neidhart’s contract situation, she’s approaching the end of her current contract and it should run out as June ends. Negotiations between the veteran and WWE were on as they worked toward a new agreement. However, given the recent changes on social media, it appears that no such deal was signed eventually.

Irrespective of the contract status, Natalya Neidhart continued to be active on WWE Raw – NXT, and also recently hinted at a potential alliance with Sonya Deville. In an on-screen appearance, she uttered Owen Hart’s classic line, “Enough is enough and it’s time for a change” which further sparked interest and speculation among the fans about further storyline developments.

But she could have simply indicated the impending departure from the WWE after spending all these years to experience something new. In that case, Natalya Neidhart will leave the WWE as a two-time WWE Women’s Champion, one-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, and multiple Guinness Book World Record holder.