Starting from Summerslam 2025, the tradition of the biggest premium live event of the summer will change as the show becomes a two-night extravaganza, just like Wrestlemania has become over the past few years. To make things even bigger, the PLE has now assigned a major celebrity to perform a special duty.

On the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown, it was revealed that Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B will host the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 set for August. Appearing in a vignette on the weekly show, Cardi B herself announced that she’ll host both nights of the summer special event.

The expectations were already there for Cardi B to be involved in Summerslam 2025 in some capacity after the 14-time BET Hip Hop Award-winning musician appeared in the original promo video announcing the event, last year.

Summerslam 2025 is going to be a two-night extravaganza

As seen in that promotional, Cardi B was excited to have Summerslam 2025 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This venue has served as the host for two WrestleManias in the past, in 2013 and 2019.

Interestingly, WWE first announced SummerSlam 2026 edition to be a two-night event in 2026, with the biggest show of the summer emanating from Minneapolis’s US Bank Stadium. Further confirmation regarding this year’s edition-format came much later than expected.

Tickets for SummerSlam 2025 will go on sale on Friday, May 2, with a pre-sale beginning for WWE mailing list members on Wednesday, April 30. Previously, Summerslam was hosted in the New York/New Jersey market at the Barclays Center, each year from 2015 to 2018. From 2021 onward, the show became an outdoor show with an NFL stadium hosting it, each year since. Last year, the Cleveland Browns Stadium hosted the show in Cleveland, Ohio.

Current WWE premium live event schedule across 2025-26

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, May 10, 2025: WWE Backlash 2025 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

– Sunday, August 31, 2025: Clash in Paris 2025 at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France

– Crown Jewel 2025 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, 2026: WrestleMania 42 at Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana

– Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026: Summerslam at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota