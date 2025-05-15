The post-Money in the Bank 2025 episode of WWE Raw, next month, is shaping up to be quite big with the latest additions to the show. After a world championship match was declared for the night, the Undisputed WWE Champion has also been added to the show, making it a high-profile night, soon after one of the Big-Five premium live events of the year gets passed by.

The Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will be in Phoenix, Arizona, next month for the June 9 edition of WWE Raw. The host venue of the episode, The PHX Arena, announced this week that Cena will be appearing for the final time at the venue. At this time, he is also advertised for the June 7 Money in the Bank PLE in Los Angeles alongside the pre-MITB and post-MITB episodes of SmackDown, respectively in Bakersfield, California, and Lexington, Kentucky.

For the time being, John Cena’s upcoming confirmed appearances go as follows,

May 24: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (Tampa, FL)

May 30: WWE SmackDown (Knoxville, TN)

June 6: WWE SmackDown (Bakersfield, CA)

June 7: WWE Money in the Bank (Los Angeles, CA)

June 9: WWE Raw (Phoenix, Arizona)

June 6: WWE SmackDown (Lexington, KY)

August 31: WWE Clash in Paris (Paris, France)

October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth

THIS JUST IN: Undisputed WWE Champion @JohnCena will appear right here at PHX Arena on June 9! Do not miss your opportunity to "see" his farewell tour!

WWE Raw: Gunther set for Wrestlemania 41 rematch on June 9 episode

On the May 12th edition of WWE Raw, GUNTHER announced that he would get a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship next month against Jey Uso on the June 9 episode after Money in the Bank. Fans have been wondering why WWE booked this rematch from Wrestlemania 41, and they certainly have their own reason behind the booking.

While speaking during a Q&A session on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes was asked about this rematch being booked between Jey Uso and GUNTHER on WWE Raw after Money in the Bank, and the source noted that it’s because GUNTHER is owed a rematch, and the match will help set up a new storyline revolving around the Ring General,

“I believe the rematch is because GUNTHER is owed a rematch, and there will be an angle coming out of that involving GUNTHER — just a way to get him off the Money in the Bank card and onto a big Monday Night Raw to set something else up.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)