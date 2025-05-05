The official whereabouts around Summerslam 2025 WWE premium live event have been released, recently which affirms that the show is going bigger. For the very first time, the annual summer extravaganza will be spanned across two nights, bringing the similar experience to the biggest event of the year, Wrestlemania. As such, WWE is expected to bring their full capacity to the event, as well.

WWE took to Twitter and revealed the first official poster for the SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event this year. The poster featured the top Superstars they have to offer from the active roster, including the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, and Cody Rhodes.

It’s great to spot Rhodes in the poster although he’s not present on the active WWE storylines following his big loss at Wrestlemania 41 against John Cena. Speaking of Cena, Summerslam 2025 will be the last time that he will perform at the biggest event of the summer, possibly in a WWE title match if his ongoing reign continues until then.

It’s worth noting that Drew McIntyre is absent from the official Summerslam 2025 poster. This doesn’t mean that he would be absent from the show as it wasn’t the first time that the Scottish Warrior was left off a promotional poster. For the time being, he’s involved in a United States Championship storyline to produce a multi-person title bout at Backlash, this weekend.

Also, the fans are pleased to have witnessed Roman Reigns and CM Punk on the Summerslam 2025 poster. After coming up short in the main event of Wrestlemania 41 Night One to Seth Rollins, the two are currently sidelined from WWE television after suffering an ambush from Rollins and his current stablemate, Bron Breakker. The assumption is that both Reigns and Punk will be back in time for the biggest summer PLE.

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. On an April edition of Friday Night Smackdown, it was revealed that Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B will be the host of the first-ever two-night summer spectacle.