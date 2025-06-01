With Summerslam 2025 becoming the first-time-ever that the premium live event will be running for two straight nights, expectations are running high for the show. Apart from the top matches that will headline the summer extravaganza, we certainly hope to see some mid-carders find their way to the match card for the PLE slated for early August.

Heading into Summerslam 2025, Zelina Vega hit a milestone in her career when she won the first-ever singles championship of her WWE career. On the April 25th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Vega bested Chelsea Green to become the second-only WWE Women’s United States Champion, and she’s looking forward to defending it in the best way possible at the summer PLE.

Speaking to WESH 2 News, the WWE Women’s United States Champion opened up about her eyes being set on a big title defense at SummerSlam 2025 in New Jersey that would be her homecoming, given she’s a native of this city. As such, she’s already got a few names in mind for potential opponents in a championship defense. Surprisingly, though, she wants to face some of her regular enemies at the summer spectacle.

Zelina Vega keen on exiting Summerslam 2025 as still the champion

Touting uncertainty in the WWE in retaining championships, Vega assumed that she doesn’t know what the future holds for her. But if the decision comes to her, then she’d love to walk in and out of Summerslam 2025 as still the reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion. As for her opponents, she had the following names to offer,

“If Chelsea really wants to mix it up again, I’m fine with that. I love wrestling Piper Niven. So, you can do something like that, or even give people a chance, like a Mia Yim — give Michin a chance too. Her and I go back to wrestling on the indies together, and so to have a little bit of a tiebreaker moment would be really cool.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Official matches are yet to be booked for the second-biggest premium live event of the year, but top stars like John Cena, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, WWE Tiffany Stratton, and Cody Rhodes are being advertised to perform on the show.