WWE will seemingly return with the Night of Champions premium live event chronology later this year in Saudi Arabia. For weeks now, fans have been trying to find out the whereabouts of the next Saudi show since WWE usually hosts two such events in the Middle Eastern country in a calendar year.

Speculation intensified after the annual Crown Jewel premium live event, a pendant Saudi show, was announced from Australia for the very first time. In an update, a report from Bodyslam.net affirms that WWE will be hosting Night of Champions 2025 in June, with the premium live event locked in for Saturday, June 28, in Saudi Arabia.

The report was first published through the PWNxBodyslam Discord as it stated that the go-home SmackDown edition for the Night of Champions 2025 premium live event will go down the night before on Friday, June 27. It’s still unclear whether Monday Night Raw following the PLE will also be taped from the country like WWE did during their 2024 trip.

As such, Night of Champions 2025 will be the second time that WWE will host the annual premium live event since reviving the tradition two years ago. In 2023, WWE re-inserted the PLE into the calendar after a gap of eight long years. However, it was dropped from the schedule last year to be replaced with the WWE King & Queen of the Ring PLE.

Furthermore, WWE is looking to squeeze Night of Champions 2025 neatly between Money in the Bank in early June and SummerSlam in early August, making the month of June a packed month for the company’s global fans. If reports are to be believed that early July will also witness the cult PLE, Evolution’s return to the calendar, to the delight of the female WWE talents.

Full list of every Night of Champions PLE in WWE history

WWE Night of Champions event to date:

2007 – Toyota Center, Houston, Texas (promoted as Vengeance: Night of Champions)

2008 – American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

2009 – Wachovia Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2010 – Allstate Arena, Rosemont, Illinois

2011 – First Niagara Center, Buffalo, New York

2012 – TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

2013 – Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, Michigan

2014 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

2015 – Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

2023 – Jeddah Super Dome, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Night of Champions 2025 – Location TBA, Saudi Arabia

Current WWE premium live event schedule across 2025-26

– Saturday, May 10, 2025: WWE Backlash 2025 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

– Saturday, June 7, 2025: Money in the Bank 2025 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California

– Saturday, June 28, 2025: Night of Champions 2025 in Saudi Arabia (Location TBA)

– Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025: SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

– Sunday, August 31, 2025: Clash in Paris 2025 at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France

– Sunday, October 11, 2025: Crown Jewel 2025 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia

– Saturday, November 29: Survivor Series 2025 at Petco Park in San Diego, California

– Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, 2026: WrestleMania 42 at Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana

– Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026: Summerslam at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota