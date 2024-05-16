The news of Saudi Arabia possibly hosting bigger WWE events like Royal Rumble or Wrestlemania has already arrived in the landscape of professional wrestling. Now the timeline has also been made public when we would possibly be seeing these prime shows going live on the international scene.

The latest updates suggest that the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble and possibly WrestleMania 42 could take place in Saudi Arabia if the higher-ups with the Middle Eastern Kingdom as well as the TKO could come to an agreement.

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour podcast, Saudi GEA chairman Turki Alalshikh was questioned about their plans to host the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia. Alalshikh replied with that “we are talking around 2026-2027.”

Saudi Arabia prince wants Royal Rumble or Wrestlemania in his country

According to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, Alsheikh is keen on elevating the WWE Saudi Arabia deal by bringing one of the Big Four events to the kingdom. Rumors are there on the internet about WWE possibly hosting the annual Royal Rumble in January or WrestleMania in the spring in the Middle Eastern country,

“Turki Alsheikh tells ESPN an enhancement to Saudi Arabia’s existing agreement with WWE will be announced later this month. Specifically, Alalshikh is looking to bring January’s annual Royal Rumble or WWE’s top event, WrestleMania, to Saudi Arabia.”

Talks of Saudi Arabia possibly hosting Wrestlemania comes at an interesting phase when top stars like John Cena and Cody Rhodes have already advocated for the first-ever WrestleMania outside the US and possibly in the UK territory. This idea was further supported by recently-reelected London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

As for the Royal Rumble, WWE already held its ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ in 2018 with the main event featuring 50 men competing in a battle royal which was ultimately won by Braun Strowman. The event also raised controversy given no women were allowed at the event. However, down the road that ban was lifted as WWE regularly inserts their female talents on the Saudi card.

Time will tell whether Saudi Arabia will get to host the two big PLEs on their soil. Previously WWE President Nick Khan has stated that their ‘Big Four’ events namely Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series will remain in the North America region for the time being.