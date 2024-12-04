WWE made a grand announcement, a few months ago regarding their annual Summerslam event becoming even bigger within a couple of years. It was confirmed that starting in 2026, the event will expand to a two-night format, similar to WrestleMania. This news also led to further speculations about the other two big four PLEs, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble also becoming a two-night show.

The first-ever two-night Summerslam was supposed to be held at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 1st and 2nd, 2026. But coming off the grand success of this year’s edition of SummerSlam in Cleveland, Ohio, the expansion around the show has been preponed as there have already been speculations regarding the summer PLE that’s in store for next year.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that he inquired about the 2025 edition of SummerSlam becoming a two-night show and WWE’s response was only “stay tuned.” But another source claimed that it was almost definite that next year’s edition will also be hosted under the two-night format,

“Regarding the 2025 SummerSlam and whether it would be one day or two, the WWE response was only “Stay tuned” and another WWE source tabbed it as “almost definite” next year would be two days.”

Summerslam to become even bigger and better similar to Wrestlemania

WWE always has a history of hosting SummerSlam in iconic venues, over the year. For the past several years, the event went down from numerous stadiums to scale things up around it. The move to a two-night format would further solidify the biggest event of the summer’s status as one of WWE’s premier events which could match up to WrestleMania in terms of scale and excitement.

This year, Summerslam emanated from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio and the WWE Universe would further be able to get involved in the first-ever two-night edition experience in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2026. The venue of the 2025 edition will be the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

But WWE has announced their partnership with the state of Indianapolis, Indiana, and the chances were high that Summerslam 2025 will emanate from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana. However, the venue was changed after Royal Rumble 2025 was confirmed to go down in February from that same venue.