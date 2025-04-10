En route to their Wrestlemania 41 matchup, Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair have just stirred up the pot on the latest bygone episode of WWE Smackdown by taking shots at each other, dragging their personal lives into the equation. While the segment has reportedly reflected a clear animosity between each other, some also believe that Flair’s instigating persona needed a fireback, indeed.

As such, Tiffany Stratton also ended up receiving a clap-back for standing up to the arrogance of Flair that’s been seen in the past. In fact, the reigning WWE Women’s Champion herself believes that the second-generation athlete barely thought of someone backfiring to her like that, referencing her personal life, leading her to be taken aback.

Tiffany Stratton determined to deliver the best match at Wrestlemania

During an appearance on The Babyfaces podcast, Tiffany Stratton was asked to address the elephant in the room and whether she thinks that Flair is underestimating her potential. Reacting to the question, the Minnesota-native gave an affirming nod to the scenario. She also assumed that people are now invested in their angle and that she’s determined to deliver a big match at Wrestlemania 41.

“I think being so new to this business, being so new as champion, I don’t think she really expected me to stand up to her. And I don’t think she expected me to, I guess, almost clap back,” Tiffany Stratton noted.

“Look, all I have to say is it’s live TV. People want to see our match, and I think that we did a very good job of getting people wanting to see our match and invested in our story. And now, I’m ready to put on the best women’s match ever, and I’m ready to go to war.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

Via Tiffany Stratton’s comments, it’s clear that PWInsider’s earlier report claiming that her aggressive remarks towards Flair regarding her married life failures were in retaliation for a previous face-to-face segment where Flair “ate her up.” The champion didn’t take that upstaging lightly and waited for the perfect timing to give something back to her Wrestlemania opponent.

As a result, we got the controversial segment on WWE Smackdown, this past Friday night where both wrestlers reportedly went “off script” by making personal remarks toward each other. Flair first mocked Tiffany Stratton’s voice which led the latter to fire back with a comment that Flair is “0-3,” referencing the number of times Flair has been divorced. Flair also dragged Stratton’s boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser being into her DMs.